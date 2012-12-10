BUENOS AIRES Dec 10 Boca Juniors coach Julio Cesar Falcioni has left his post by mutual consent after Boca fans voiced their opposition to his continuing in the job, the club's president said on Monday.

At the end of Saturday's 2-1 home win over Godoy Cruz in their last match of the 2012/13 Apertura championship, Falcioni left the field to a cacophony of whistles at a packed Bombonera.

"I want to tell Boca members and fans that, after a talk I had with Julio Cesar Falcioni, we have decided not to renew his contract, understanding that what happened on Saturday has made both of us reflect it would be very difficult to work under so much pressure," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference.

Despite a successful two years in charge, during which Boca won a league title and the Copa Argentina knockout competition and reached this year's Libertadores Cup final, Falcioni was disliked and effectively forced out by a majority of Boca fans. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Ken Ferris)