BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 Carlos Bianchi, Boca Juniors' most successful coach, agreed on Monday to return for a third spell in charge of the Argentine giants.

"(Boca) members and supporters, Carlos Bianchi has accepted the club's proposal and will again be Boca's coach," the team from the port district of Buenos Aires said on their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

"It's a great joy that the most winnng coach in our history is returning to Boca. We wish him the greatest success."

The 63-year-old Bianchi, a former Velez Sarsfield, Paris St Germain and Argentina striker, steered Boca to four Argentine league titles, three Libertadores Cups and two Interncontinental Cup victories in two spells in charge between 1998 and 2004.

