BUENOS AIRES, March 8 Boca Juniors trained with volleyballs on Tuesday as a way of simulating the effects of the thin air they will face in this week's Libertadores Cup game against Bolivar in the Bolivian city La Paz.

"We have practiced with the volleyballs because of the weight of the balls they use in the Copa and the movement that occurs at altitude," Boca's goalkeeping coach Juan Jose Romero told the sports website Ole (www.ole.com.ar).

La Paz is one of the world's highest cities. The thin air means there is less resistance, so balls move more in flight, which often outfoxes goalkeepers. Boca play Bolivar on Thursday.

Boca are in third place in Group Three with two points from two games. Fellow Argentines Racing sit top with four points, one ahead of Bolivar.