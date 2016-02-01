BUENOS AIRES Feb 1 An Argentine pre-season friendly between arch-rivals Gimnasia La Plata and four-times South American champions Estudiantes was abandoned following a vicious brawl among the players.

The game, played in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata on Sunday, was called off in stoppage time after players aimed punches and karate kicks at each other in a free-for-all.

Television pictures showed Gimnasia players kicking Estudiantes goalkeeper Mariano Andujar after he had been knocked to the ground.

The incidents came a week after another friendly, between Buenos Aires neighbours River Plate and Boca Juniors at the same stadium, also descended into violence with five sendings-off followed by a brawl on the pitch.

Sunday's match had been bad-tempered throughout, producing two red cards with Estudiantes defender Alvaro Pereira dismissed for a rough tackle and Gimnasia goalkeeper Enrique Bologna for handling outside his area.

The bad feeling boiled over when Estudiantes' Santiago Ascacibar scythed down a Gimnasia player from behind and was given the third red card of the game.

As he left the field, Ascacibar was surrounded by angry Gimnasia players, prompting Estudiantes substitutes to run on to the pitch to intervene.

Players aimed punches and karate kicks at each other and Andujar was knocked to the ground and kicked.

Play was abandoned with Estudiantes leading 1-0 and the players were persuaded to return to the dressing-rooms after police intervened.

"The referee made mistakes and so did the players," Gimnasia coach Pedro Troglio told Argentine media. "It was too much, it was bad."

His opposite number Nestor Vivas said: "The referee can make mistakes but it was the two teams who were in the wrong."

(Writing by Brian Homewood)