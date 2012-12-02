BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 Argentine champions since
1991 when the season was aligned with Europe and two tournaments
per year were introduced:
Apertura Clausura
1991-1992 River Plate Newell's Old Boys
1992-1993 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield
1993-1994 River Plate Independiente
1994-1995 River Plate San Lorenzo
1995-1996 Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield
1996-1997 River Plate River Plate
1997-1998 River Plate Velez Sarsfield
1998-1999 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
1999-2000 River Plate River Plate
2000-2001 Boca Juniors San Lorenzo
2001-2002 Racing Club River Plate
2002-2003 Independiente River Plate
2003-2004 Boca Juniors River Plate
2004-2005 Newell's Old Boys Velez Sarsfield
2005-2006 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
2006-2007 Estudiantes LP San Lorenzo
2007-2008 Lanus River Plate
2008-2009 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield
2009-2010 Banfield Argentinos Juniors
2010-2011 Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield
2011-2012 Boca Juniors Arsenal
Inicial Final
2012-2013 Velez Sarsfield
The Argentine season, which was traditionally played in the
calendar year with a break in the summer from mid-December to
mid-February, was modified in 1991 to fit in with Europe.
The Inicial (former Apertura) championship is played in the
second half of the year, usually starting in August, with the
Final (ex-Clausura) in the first half of the next year.
River Plate have won 33 Argentine league titles since the
game became professional in 1931, Boca Juniors 24, Independiente
14, San Lorenzo 10, Velez Sarsfield nine, Racing Club seven,
Newell's Old Boys and Estudiantes five each, Rosario Central
four, Argentinos Juniors three, Ferro Carril Oeste two and
Huracan, Lanus, Quilmes, Chacarita Juniors, Banfield and Arsenal
one apiece.
