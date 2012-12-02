BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 Argentine champions since 1991 when the season was aligned with Europe and two tournaments per year were introduced: Apertura Clausura 1991-1992 River Plate Newell's Old Boys 1992-1993 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 1993-1994 River Plate Independiente 1994-1995 River Plate San Lorenzo 1995-1996 Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield 1996-1997 River Plate River Plate 1997-1998 River Plate Velez Sarsfield 1998-1999 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 1999-2000 River Plate River Plate 2000-2001 Boca Juniors San Lorenzo 2001-2002 Racing Club River Plate 2002-2003 Independiente River Plate 2003-2004 Boca Juniors River Plate 2004-2005 Newell's Old Boys Velez Sarsfield 2005-2006 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 2006-2007 Estudiantes LP San Lorenzo 2007-2008 Lanus River Plate 2008-2009 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 2009-2010 Banfield Argentinos Juniors 2010-2011 Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield 2011-2012 Boca Juniors Arsenal Inicial Final 2012-2013 Velez Sarsfield The Argentine season, which was traditionally played in the calendar year with a break in the summer from mid-December to mid-February, was modified in 1991 to fit in with Europe. The Inicial (former Apertura) championship is played in the second half of the year, usually starting in August, with the Final (ex-Clausura) in the first half of the next year. River Plate have won 33 Argentine league titles since the game became professional in 1931, Boca Juniors 24, Independiente 14, San Lorenzo 10, Velez Sarsfield nine, Racing Club seven, Newell's Old Boys and Estudiantes five each, Rosario Central four, Argentinos Juniors three, Ferro Carril Oeste two and Huracan, Lanus, Quilmes, Chacarita Juniors, Banfield and Arsenal one apiece. (Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)