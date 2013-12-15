Dec 15 Argentine champions since June 1991, when the season was aligned with Europe and two tournaments per year were introduced:

Apertura Clausura 1991-1992 River Plate Newell's Old Boys 1992-1993 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 1993-1994 River Plate Independiente 1994-1995 River Plate San Lorenzo 1995-1996 Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield 1996-1997 River Plate River Plate 1997-1998 River Plate Velez Sarsfield 1998-1999 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 1999-2000 River Plate River Plate 2000-2001 Boca Juniors San Lorenzo 2001-2002 Racing Club River Plate 2002-2003 Independiente River Plate 2003-2004 Boca Juniors River Plate 2004-2005 Newell's Old Boys Velez Sarsfield 2005-2006 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 2006-2007 Estudiantes LP San Lorenzo 2007-2008 Lanus River Plate 2008-2009 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 2009-2010 Banfield Argentinos Juniors 2010-2011 Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield 2011-2012 Boca Juniors Arsenal

Inicial Final 2012-2013 Velez Sarsfield Newell's Old Boys 2013-2014 San Lorenzo

The Argentine season, which was traditionally played in the calendar year with a break in the summer from mid-December to mid-February, was modified in 1991 to fit in with Europe.

The Inicial (former Apertura) championship is played in the second half of the year, starting in August, with the Final (ex-Clausura) in the first half of the following year.

