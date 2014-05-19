BUENOS AIRES May 19 List of Argentine champions since 1991. The Inicial (former Apertura) championship, starting in August, is the first of two tournaments in the season. The Final (former Clausura) finishes in the first half of the following year.
Inicial Final 2013-2014 San Lorenzo River Plate 2012-2013 Velez Sarsfield Newell's Old Boys
Apertura Clausura 2011-2012 Boca Juniors Arsenal 2010-2011 Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield 2009-2010 Banfield Argentinos Juniors 2008-2009 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 2007-2008 Lanus River Plate 2006-2007 Estudiantes LP San Lorenzo 2005-2006 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 2004-2005 Newell's Old Boys Velez Sarsfield 2003-2004 Boca Juniors River Plate 2002-2003 Independiente River Plate 2001-2002 Racing Club River Plate 2000-2001 Boca Juniors San Lorenzo 1999-2000 River Plate River Plate 1998-1999 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 1997-1998 River Plate Velez Sarsfield 1996-1997 River Plate River Plate 1995-1996 Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield 1994-1995 River Plate San Lorenzo 1993-1994 River Plate Independiente 1992-1993 Boca Juniors Velez Sarsfield 1991-1992 River Plate Newell's Old Boys (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)