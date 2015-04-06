BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Boca Juniors went top of the Argentine championship with a 2-0 win at Huracan on Sunday thanks to a brace from midfielder Marcelo Meli.

The match marked the return of Boca striker Daniel Osvaldo to Huracan's Duco ground where he began his career 10 years ago in the second division before moving to Italy as a 19-year-old.

Osvaldo was unable to add to his three first division goals, having an effort ruled out for offside, but hit a superb through ball into the box for Meli's 25th-minute opener.

Huracan had more of the ball than Boca in the second half but were largely ineffective up front with striker Ramon Avila regularly caught offside.

Meli made sure of the points two minutes from time when he scored his second of the game.

Unbeaten Boca have 20 points from eight matches, two more points than San Lorenzo, River Plate and Rosario Central.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side have made their best start to a championship but the coach was not interested in statistics.

"Record? We have to become champions, that's the record we need," Arruabarrena told broadcaster Futbol Para Todos.

"The rest is statistics which only indicate that we've got used to winning."

San Lorenzo began the weekend in first place but lost 1-0 at River earlier on Sunday while Central were held 3-3 at Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

River's third successive league win sends them off in confident mood for a crucial Libertadores Cup tie away to UANL Tigres in Mexico on Wednesday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)