BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Velez Sarsfield won Argentina's "Inicial" championship when they beat Union 2-0 and Lanus lost 1-0 at River Plate on Sunday.

Velez have 38 points from 18 matches, an unassailable five-point lead over second-placed Lanus, clinching their ninth league crown with a match to spare.

The season is divided into two 19-match championships, the Inicial and the Final which kicks off in February after the summer recess, with the two winners meeting in a grand final in June unless the same team wins both.

In previous seasons there were also two championships, Apertura and Clausura, but no overall winners. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)