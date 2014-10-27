BUENOS AIRES Oct 27 San Lorenzo midfielder Leandro Romagnoli began a race against time on Monday to recover from an elbow injury and be fit for the Club World Cup in December.

Romagnoli dislocated his left elbow and fractured a bone in an awkward fall when he was tackled during San Lorenzo's 1-0 defeat at Lanus in the Argentine first division on Sunday.

Libertadores Cup holders San Lorenzo, seeded to meet European champions Real Madrid in the final, have a bye into the semi-finals of the club tournament in Morocco so they have until Dec. 17 to get Romagnoli fit.

"We are hopeful and confident he'll play in the Club World Cup. In three weeks' time he will be able to do physical activity and maybe in a month he can play again," Saints doctor Alberto Rovira told TyC Sports.

San Lorenzo can ill afford to lose one of their more influential players as they struggle for form with 50 days to go to their tournament debut.

They are 14th in the Argentine standings with 14 points from 13 matches having taken only one point from their last four games.

River Plate lead the championship with 31 points after a 2-1 win at Atletico Rafaela on Sunday increased their unbeaten run to 28 matches in all competitions since April.

Lanus are second with 27 points and Independiente third a point further back after a 3-1 home win over Tigre on Saturday.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Clare Lovell)