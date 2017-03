BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 Racing Club won the Argentine league title when they beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 in their final match of the championship in Avellaneda on Sunday.

Midfielder Ricky Centurion headed the only goal four minutes after halftime to ensure Racing could not be caught by River Plate in the championship race.

Racing last won the title 13 years ago. They finished two points ahead of outgoing champions River.

Both teams qualify for next year's Libertadores Cup, the South American club championship, along with Argentine holders San Lorenzo and Copa Argentina champions Huracan.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)