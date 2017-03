BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Boca Juniors won the Argentine first division championship with a match to spare when they beat Tigre 1-0 at La Bombonera on Sunday.

Defender Fabian Monzon scored the winner with a header from a corner in the 42nd minute to hand Boca their 25th league title and first since 2011. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)