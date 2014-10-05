BUENOS AIRES Oct 5 Leaders River Plate were held to a 1-1 draw by Boca Juniors in atrocious conditions on a waterlogged Monumental pitch in Argentina's "Superclasico" on Sunday.

Playing in a downpour for most of the match, the teams scored both goals with headers by central defenders, Boca taking the lead through Lisandro Magallan in the 22nd minute.

River, whose Uruguay striker Rodrigo Mora missed a first half penalty, equalised 12 minutes from the end through substitute German Pezzella who had come on two minutes earlier.

Boca's Argentina World Cup midfielder Fernando Gago was sent off in the 41st minute for handball preventing a River chance from finding the net and giving away the penalty.

River centre back Ramiro Funes Mori was shown the red card in the 84th minute for a boots first tackle on an opponent.

"It was impossible to play, it was a shame for the show," said River coach Marcelo Gallardo, whose unbeaten side have drawn their last three matches but stay top of the standings with 22 points from 10 matches.

"When you can't play you have to be intelligent," he added about sending on Pezzella for creative midfielder Leonardo Pisculichi, whose style was cramped by the poor conditions.

Second-placed Independiente can climb to within a point of River if they win at Godoy Cruz on Monday.