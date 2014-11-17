BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 The run-in to the Argentine league championship and Copa Sudamericana is taking its toll on River Plate, who have dropped five points in five days after Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to lowly Olimpo.

River, whose club record 31-match unbeaten run came to an end in a 1-0 defeat by Estudiantes at El Monumental on Wednesday, had their lead cut to a point.

They have 33 points from 16 matches, one point ahead of Racing Club, who extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-0 win at Quilmes on Saturday.

River, who meet Racing next Sunday at El Cilindro, can be overhauled at the top of the table by Lanus if they win their match at fourth-placed Independiente on Monday (2330 GMT).

Defender Ramiro Funes Mori gave River the lead in the first half with a header but his mistake midway through the second set up Miguel Borja to score the equaliser.

Before their visit to Racing, River have a trip across town to face arch-rivals Boca juniors in the first leg of a highly-charged Copa Sudamericana semi-final.

The good news for River coach Marcelo Gallardo is that Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez has been released from international duty and will be available.

Gutierrez scored the winner in Friday's 2-1 friendly win over the United States in London. Colombia have another friendly to play on Tuesday in Slovenia

"I was surprised by (coach Jose) Pekerman's decision but I'm thrilled with the chance to play in a great world level match," Gutierrez told reporters.

Gutierrez is the domestic championship's joint top scorer on 10 goals with Racing striker Gustavo Bou, who scored the winner at Quilmes. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)