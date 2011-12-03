By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES,
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 San Lorenzo's match
with Tigre was postponed on Saturday on security grounds meaning
Boca Juniors must wait until at least Sunday before they can win
the Argentine league championship.
Buenos Aires's municipal government ordered the closure of
the Nuevo Gasometro stadium on the city's perimeter amid local
media speculation that the decision was political.
Tigre, nine points behind leaders Boca with three rounds of
matches left in the Apertura championship, need maximum points
from their remaining games to stay in the race.
Boca, who can clinch the title with at least a point at home
to Banfield on Sunday (2210 GMT), could have brought forward
their celebrations if Tigre had failed to win on Saturday.
Local media said Saturday's postponement had political
connotations since city mayor Mauricio Macri, an ex-chairman of
Boca Juniors, is backing an opposition candidate in the club's
presidential election on Sunday, against incumbent Jorge Amor
Ameal, who might have got a boost with the title in the bag.
Ignacio Palazuelos, executive director of the Security
Committee for Sports Events in Buenos Aires City, was quoted in
La Nacion (www.lanacion.com.ar) on Saturday saying security
measures at San Lorenzo's ground were not adequate.
"The stadium was closed because the minimum security
conditions are lacking for it to function on this day," he said
after police tape was used to cordon off all access points.
San Lorenzo chairman Carlos Abdo told TyC Sports television
that city hall had said they did "not have sufficient time or
personnel to control measures of security and hygiene in the
stadium.
"The match will surely be played on Monday, most likely at
night," he added.
