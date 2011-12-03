BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 San Lorenzo's match with Tigre was postponed on Saturday on security grounds meaning Boca Juniors must wait until at least Sunday before they can win the Argentine league championship.

Buenos Aires's municipal government ordered the closure of the Nuevo Gasometro stadium on the city's perimeter amid local media speculation that the decision was political.

Tigre, nine points behind leaders Boca with three rounds of matches left in the Apertura championship, need maximum points from their remaining games to stay in the race.

Boca, who can clinch the title with at least a point at home to Banfield on Sunday (2210 GMT), could have brought forward their celebrations if Tigre had failed to win on Saturday.

Local media said Saturday's postponement had political connotations since city mayor Mauricio Macri, an ex-chairman of Boca Juniors, is backing an opposition candidate in the club's presidential election on Sunday, against incumbent Jorge Amor Ameal, who might have got a boost with the title in the bag.

Ignacio Palazuelos, executive director of the Security Committee for Sports Events in Buenos Aires City, was quoted in La Nacion (www.lanacion.com.ar) on Saturday saying security measures at San Lorenzo's ground were not adequate.

"The stadium was closed because the minimum security conditions are lacking for it to function on this day," he said after police tape was used to cordon off all access points.

San Lorenzo chairman Carlos Abdo told TyC Sports television that city hall had said they did "not have sufficient time or personnel to control measures of security and hygiene in the stadium.

"The match will surely be played on Monday, most likely at night," he added. (Reporting By Rex Gowar)