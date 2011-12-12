By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES Dec 11 Striker Dario
Cvitanich scored 12 minutes from time as Boca Juniors celebrated
the league title they clinched last weekend with a 1-0 win over
10-man All Boys at the Bombonera on Sunday.
Boca finished the Apertura championship unbeaten with 12
wins and seven draws, scoring 25 goals and conceding only six.
They extended their unbeaten run to 29 matches, which includes
the final 10 of last season.
Cvitanich took his goal tally to five as Boca's leading
scorer, six behind the championship's leading marksman Ruben
Ramirez, who could increase his total when Godoy Cruz play their
last match away to Atletico Rafaela on Monday.
All Boys had their Uruguayan midfielder Juan Pablo Rodriguez
sent off four minutes into the second half for reacting badly to
a booking.
Juan Sebastian Veron received a standing ovation at
Estudiantes' home match against Union, which they won 2-0 with
goals from striker Mauro Boselli and defender Cristian Cellay.
It was originally going to be the former Argentina
midfielder's last match as he had said earlier in the season he
would retire at the end of the Apertura.
But during the week Veron, who has been plagued by ankle
problems, said that following friendly pressure from team mates
and fans he had postponed his decision to retire and would play
for another six months and retire in June when he will be 37.
Four teams will be vying on Monday for Argentina's fifth
berth in next year's Copa Libertadores to join Boca, 2011
Clausura champions Velez Sarsfield, Lanus and Arsenal in South
America's elite club competition.
Among them are record seven times South American champions
Independiente who are at home to Tigre, who also have a marginal
chance of qualifying.
Racing Club, away to Velez, and Godoy Cruz are the other
teams who will be fighting for the Copa berth.
