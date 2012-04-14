By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, April 14 Independiente beat
nine-man Racing Club 4-1 in a heated derby on Saturday between
two big clubs in Argentina fighting to recover their standing in
the game.
Striker Facundo Parra scored twice for the home side in the
biggest game of the first division since the relegation last
year of River Plate whose derby with Boca Juniors is the
Argentine 'superclasico'.
Racing had teenage midfielder Bruno Zuculini and Colombia
striker Teo Gutierrez sent off between the 58th and 69th
minutes.
It was Gutierrez's second red card in the championship.
Midway through the Clausura championship Independiente are
mid-table with 13 points from 10 matches, seven points behind
leaders Boca who visit Tigre on Sunday.
Racing have nine points under former Argentina coach Alfio
Basile who, according to television reports, has decided to
resign.
Basile's side took the lead following a defensive blunder by
home captain Gabriel Milito midway through the first half.
Striker Gabriel Hauche latched on to the former Barcelona
centre back's poor clearance on the right wing, raced into the
box and passed square to Gutierrez who tapped the ball in.
"It was my terrible mistake that allowed Racing to go ahead
but it was their only clear chance. We played better and
deserved the win," Milito told Futbol Para Todos.
RED CARDS
Independiente, who won the last of their 14 league titles 10
years ago, had more of the ball and a defensive error at the
other end allowed them to equalise in the 36th minute.
A curling free kick on the left by midfielder Osmar Ferreyra
was not cleared and the unmarked Parra fired high into the roof
of the net.
Hauche almost put seven-times champions Racing ahead again
from the restart, charging on to the ball through a gap in the
defence but he shot high over advancing goalkeeper Adrian
Gabbarini.
Racing's holding midfielder Agustin Pelletieri cleared an
Independiente chance off the line two minutes into the second
half as the home side continued to take the game to their
opponents.
Ten minutes later referee Sergio Pezzotta controversially
ruled Zuculini had pushed Independiente's Patricio Rodriguez,
awarding a penalty.
Zuculini was shown the red card and Parra converted from the
spot to put the home side 2-1 up.
Gutierrez, who has a reputation for being involved in
controversial incidents, was then dismissed for dissent after
apparently insulting Pezzotta.
Pelletieri almost equalised for Racing in the 78th minute
before Independiente killed them off with goals in added time
from substitute Patricio Vidal and Rodriguez.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)