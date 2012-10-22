BUENOS AIRES Oct 22 Boca Juniors and River Plate will both be looking to reignite their season with a "Superclasico" victory next weekend after dismal performances in the Argentine league on Sunday.

River lost 1-0 away to Quilmes, while Boca fans bayed for coach Julio Cesar Falcioni's blood as he walked towards the players' tunnel after 0-0 draw at home to Estudiantes.

Newell's Old Boys stayed top of the "Inicial" championship table with 23 points from 11 matches after a 0-0 draw at second-placed Racing Club on a low scoring weekend of action, which featured just 12 goals in 10 games.

"The Superclasico is a good challenge to turn the situation around," River coach Matias Almeyda told reporters. "Football always gives you another chance and we must think about what's coming."

Falcioni, unpopular with a majority of Boca fans despite his side winning the title last December and reaching this year's Libertadores Cup final, cancelled his post-match press conference at La Bombonera.

Since playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme left Boca at the end of last season, their form has been poor and they have picked up only two points from their last four matches. Boca are fifth in the standings with 17 points, while River are ninth on 15.

The Superclasico, the biggest club match in Argentina, will be the first in the league for 17 months following River's relegation last year, although Boca beat River in two friendlies in January during last season's summer recess.

River, promoted last June, will host Boca at their Monumental stadium on Sunday hoping they play as they did in their last home match - a 5-0 rout of Godoy Cruz - and not with Sunday's lack of conviction.

Uruguayan striker Martin Cauteruccio scored the only goal at Quilmes, steering the ball into the bottom far corner after a poor clearance by River defender Jonathan Bottinelli fell to him on the edge of the box.

"It can happen to anyone," said Almeyda. "We must support (Bottinelli) and think about Boca." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)