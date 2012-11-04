Nov 4 Eighteen-year-old Leandro Paredes scored twice, his first professional goals, to lead Boca Juniors to a 3-1 win over hapless San Lorenzo in the Argentine championship.

The game began with two quickfire goals as the midfielder put Boca ahead after four minutes with a low shot which crept inside the near post, before Matias Mirabaje volleyed an equaliser three minutes later.

Paredes put Boca back in front before halftime when he finished a sweeping move from midfield, firing in another low shot from outside the area.

Boca's third goal was scored by 39-year-old defender Rolando Schiavi, who snapped up a rebound midway through the second half as San Lorenzo completed their seventh game without a win.

Boca coach Julio Falcioni, suspended after being sent off in last week's Superclasico against River Plate, watched from the executive boxes and maintained his media silence in protest at criticism of his side's performances.

Boca are fourth in the table with 22 points from 13 games and San Lorenzo are 18th with 12.

In the relegation standings, which are decided over a three-year period, San Lorenzo are 19th out of 20.

Facundo Ferreyra scored a hat-trick to lead Velez Sarsfield to a 5-1 win at Arsenal in another of Saturday's games, putting them level at the top with Newell's Old Boys who play Sunday.

Both teams have 26 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)