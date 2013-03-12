March 12 Lanus regained top place in the Argentine soccer league championship and Quilmes pulled clear of the relegation zone by beating Argentinos Juniors with three brilliant goals.

A 2-1 home win over Arsenal lifted unbeaten Lanus above River Plate and into first place in the "Final" championship, second of two in the season, with 13 points from five matches on Monday. River have 12 points after Sunday's home win over Colon.

Quilmes, playing away at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, crushed Argentinos 3-1 with the pick of their goals a superb volley by Wilfredo Olivera to put the side 2-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

The central defender controlled a high clearance in the centre circle and cracked a looping volley back into the net over goalkeeper Luis Ojeda's desperate leap.

Quilmes, equal fourth in the "Final", climbed out of the bottom three of the relegation standings, a separate table with teams' average points over three seasons.

The result sent big guns Independiente back into the drop zone. They face the possibility of relegation for the first time at the end of the season in June. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)