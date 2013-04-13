BUENOS AIRES, April 13 Boca Juniors, one of the world's great soccer teams, suffered one of their worst defeats as they crashed 6-1 at relegation candidates San Martin in San Juan on Saturday.

San Martin had gone 16 matches without a victory, while six times South American champions Boca have only one win and eight points in nine matches in the "Final" championship.

"They played the ideal match, the one you dream of, and we had the match you never think of having," Boca coach Carlos Bianchi told reporters.

Colombian striker Humberto Osorio, wearing an eye guard that looks like a Lone Ranger mask, put the home side ahead in the second minute and went on to complete a hat-trick with a diving header and a low shot into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Boca pulled a goal back when 2-0 down with a penalty converted by Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva but hardly had time to dream of a recovery as Landa scored San Martin's third with a fine header into the top corner two minutes later.

"This is very sad, we'd never suffered something like this. I'm hurt by this goal fest. We have to lift our heads and keep working for the Cup," Boca's Argentina defender Clemente Rodriguez told Futbol Para Todos.

Rodriguez was referring to the Libertadores Cup, the South American club championship Boca have won six times. They have reached the last 16 of this year's competition.

The defeat was hardly the best way for Boca to celebrate a century of uninterrupted first division football since their top flight debut on April 13, 1913.

It was Boca's worst defeat since they lost 7-2 at Rosario Central in 2003 but they had fielded a reserve team as they concentrated on the Libertadores Cup which they went on to win for the fifth time that year.

The last time Boca were beaten 6-1 in the league was by another San Martin, from Tucuman, in 1988 and they lost 6-0 to Gimnasia La Plata in 1996.

Independiente, the only other Argentine team never to have been relegated, are in the eye of a storm as they face the drop for the first time amid threats from fans.

Independiente conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Union on Friday night having squandered several chances to open a bigger lead and remain in the bottom three of the relegation standings based on teams' average points over three seasons.

Fans, who made death threats in midweek to players if they were relegated, demanded club president Javier Cantero's resignation and coach Americo Gallego had to hold a practice under police guard at the club's Libertadores de America ground on Saturday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)