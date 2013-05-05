BUENOS AIRES May 5 Boca Juniors fought back from conceding the fastest goal scored by River Plate in Argentina's "superclasico" to earn a 1-1 draw at a heaving Bombonera on Sunday.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini rose between the central defenders to head River into the lead after 45 seconds from winger Carlos Sanchez's right cross.

Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva equalised six minutes before halftime when he steered the ball right-footed inside the far post from Walter Eriviti's square ball on the right.

The match was held up for close to 10 minutes in the second half when River coach Ramon Diaz was sent to the stands allegedly for insulting referee German Delfino and hardcore Boca fans behind the River goal lit flares and threw objects into the pitch, some hitting goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero.

Boca, who have gone 11 matches without a victory in the league, had defender Guillermo Burdisso sent off for a two-footed challenge on Sanchez in the dying minutes.

River retained third place in the "Final" championship standings, four points behind leaders Lanus. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)