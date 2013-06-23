BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentinos Juniors beat newly-crowned champions Newell's Old Boys 1-0 away to avoid relegation from the Argentine first division on the final day on Sunday.

The 1985 Libertadores Cup winners were helped by San Martin's 3-1 defeat at River Plate that sent them back down to the second-tier Primera B Nacional after two seasons in the top flight.

Substitute Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal in the 86th minute but the result did not dampen Newell's fans' title celebrations.

San Martin join Union and record seven times South American club champions Independiente as the teams relegated despite finishing in the top half of the "Final" championship standings.

Relegation in Argentina is determined by a separate table of teams' average points over three seasons.

There were two championships in the Argentine 2012/13 season, "Inicial" and "Final", with winners Velez Sarsfield and Newell's meeting in a grand final in Mendoza next Saturday.