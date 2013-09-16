BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Playmaker Fernando Gago revived Boca Juniors after missing their defeat at Olimpo last weekend by inspiring them to a 2-0 win over Racing Club at La Bombonera on Sunday.

Boca moved within two points of leaders Newell's Old Boys and within one of San Lorenzo, Argentinos Juniors and Arsenal, who were held by River Plate to a 1-1 draw.

Newell's lead the table with 14 points from seven matches after Saturday's 2-1 home win over Olimpo in Rosario where former France striker David Trezeguet scored their equaliser and Maxi Rodriguez a penalty winner.

Boca struck in the 17th minute when midfielder Juan Sanchez Mino passed to Juan Manuel Martinez on the left and raced into the box to meet the striker's return cross with a firm header.

The home side went further ahead in the 67th when midfielder Jesus Mendez lobbed the ball into the middle where striker Emmanuel Gigliotti beat goalkeeper Sebastian Saja with a header.

"We dominated the match, we managed the rhythm and that's good because the team's gaining in confidence," Gago told Futbol Para Todos.

Gago had marked his return to Boca seven years after leaving them for Real Madrid with a fine performance in a 2-1 home win over Velez Sarsfield two weeks ago.

But last weekend Gago was on duty with the Argentina team when Boca played poorly and lost 3-0 at Olimpo in Bahia Blanca.

Gago helped Argentina beat Paraguay 5-2 in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday and secure the team's ticket to the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Racing remain pinned to the bottom of the "Inicial" championship table with two points.

River started well, taking the lead in the 11th minute when winger Carlos Carbonero crossed from deep on the right and defender Gabriel Mercado scored with a first time shot.

River missed a good chance when midfielder Manuel Lanzini hit the post and Arsenal hit back in the 66th through substitute striker Julio Furch. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Peter Rutherford)