BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 Boca Juniors coach Carlos Bianchi reckons it may not be a bad idea to keep his team on the pitch at halftime to maintain their concentration after Belgrano came from behind to beat them 3-2 at La Bombonera on Sunday.

A lack of support at their famous ground may also have contributed to Boca's sixth league match without victory on Sunday, having had to play behind closed doors as a sanction for crowd trouble at a previous match.

"I'm worried that it's not the first time we've conceded a goal before five minutes have passed in the second half," Bianchi, whose team last tasted victory more than three months ago, said.

"Sometimes it would seem better to stay on the field of play because every time we come back on we don't have the same concentration," he told reporters.

Boca led 1-0 at halftime but Belgrano equalised in two minutes after the interval and struck twice more before the home side pulled one back in added time.

The defeat leaves Boca with one point from two matches in the Final championship, second of two in the season, following a 0-0 draw at Newell's Old Boys on the opening day of the championship on Feb. 7.

Estudiantes have six points, two more than six teams including Boca's big rivals River Plate.

Boca also lost two and drew one of their three friendlies with River in January during the eight-week summer recess.

Bianchi, who returned to Boca a year ago a decade after his second spell at the club, has struggled to build a team to match the one that made him their record title winning coach.

Boca won four league titles, three South American Libertadores Cups and two world club titles under Bianchi between 1998 and 2003.

River are also trying to recover the long lost glory days under coach Ramon Diaz who said: "It's evident it's going to be a touch championship for all (the teams)."

Title holders San Lorenzo, Copa Sudamericana winners Lanus and 2012/13 Final champions Newell's, who all vied for the Inicial crown up to the last day on Dec. 15, have already lost at least one of their two matches this year. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)