BUENOS AIRES, April 13 River Plate's 2-0 win over Atletico Rafaela in the Argentine first division revolved around goalkeepers on Sunday, with four current and one former keeper taking the field at various stages.

Before kickoff, River's greatest keeper Amadeo Carrizo, who helped them win seven league titles between 1945 and 1957, was feted on the Monumental pitch and made the club's honorary president at the age of 87.

Once the game got underway, River goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero was injured and replaced by Leandro Chichizola in the 72nd minute.

Four minutes later, Rafaela's Nestor Conde was sent off and the visitors brought on substitute Gonzalo Marinelli, who is on loan from River.

River, on a run of four wins in five matches, have 23 points from 13 matches in the Final championship, the second of two in the season.

They are second, one point behind leaders Estudiantes, who won 3-1 at Quilmes on Saturday and whom they visit in La Plata on Wednesday.

In a goalless first half, River suffered the biggest scare when Rafaela hit the post twice in in a bizarre double escape for the home team.

Rafaela midfielder Adrian Bastia volleyed a neat backheel onto the post, the ball came back and hit Barovero's face as he dived trying to save it and it rebounded off the post again and was cleared by the defence.

Winger Carlos Carbonero gave River the lead in the 55th minute and fellow Colombian Teo Gutierrez added a brilliant second in the 86th.

Gutierrez, set to be a part of Colombia's World Cup squad in June, controlled a cross from Carbonero on his chest at the edge of the six-yard box and rifled a shot into the roof of the net past Marinelli.

"We have to make (teams) respect our house, these points are vital for what we want," Gutierrez told reporters.

River have lost only one match in seven in the championship at the Monumental.

In between the two goals, Gutierrez was brought down by Conde as he broke through with a chance to score and the keeper was sent off but River captain Fernando Cavenaghi blasted the penalty onto the bar.

Colon could have joined Estudiantes on 24 points if they had beaten Boca Juniors at home in Santa Fe but Sunday's late match ended goalless. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)