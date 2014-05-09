BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentina World Cup veterans Juan Sebastian Veron and Gabriel Heinze will make their last league appearances in front of home fans on Sunday (2000 GMT) before retiring.

It could also be a last La Bombonera match for Boca Juniors idol Juan Roman Riquelme, who helped Argentina reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Germany in 2006, against Lanus on Sunday (2115).

Veron's Estudiantes are at home to title holders San Lorenzo in La Plata on the penultimate weekend of the Final championship, second of two in the season.

Heinze, who like Veron counts Manchester United among the European clubs he played for, lines up for Newell's Old Boys against relegated All Boys at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario.

"Mine is a 20 Oscar film, I can't ask for more... after returning at 34 and becoming a champion, being part of Newell's history, it's the perfect ending," said the 36-year-old Heinze, who helped his club win last season's Final and retires when this campaign ends the following weekend.

Speaking of coaches he has played under, he said: "I thank Bielsa above all for taking me to the national team, (Alex) Ferguson taught me everything and (Gerardo) Martino gave me the chance to be a champion with my club and playing good football."

Veron, 39, is retiring for the second time having already done so in 2012. He spent half a season playing in the La Plata amateur league before coming back last year.

A veteran of three World Cups, Veron already holds an administrative post as sporting director at Estudiantes and aspires to the presidency of the club he led to their fourth South American Libertadores Cup title in 2009.

Riquelme, who turns 36 in June, has kept mum about his future at Boca where he is idolised by fans who want to see his contract renewed for at least another season, staging a demonstration in his support last week.

Club president Daniel Angelici has refused to comment on future plans for the hugely influential Riquelme who is arguably the most powerful man at the club.

A question mark hangs over Riquelme, who has become increasingly injury prone and missed about half of Boca's matches this season but is still their best player when available.

Of the three teams, Estudiantes are closest to their bitter La Plata rivals Gimnasia and joint leaders River Plate, who are both two points above them in the title race.

Gimnasia are away to Quilmes on Sunday (2010) and River visit relegated Argentinos Juniors (0030 Monday).

If two teams finish equal top when the season ends the following Sunday, there will be a title playoff since goal difference is not taken into account.