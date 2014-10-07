BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 Buenos Aires was still recovering on Tuesday after the deluge and the debate raged on over whether Argentina's "Superclasico" should have been played.

Referee Mauro Vigliano has been suspended for allowing Sunday's match at El Monumental to go ahead in torrential rain on a waterlogged pitch and vilified by fans, and in the media, for a mistaken red card and other poor decisions.

But the reputations of both young coaches, River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo and Rodolfo Arruabarrena, of Boca Juniors, have been enhanced by their capacity to adapt to the conditions.

Fans had been licking their lips in anticipation of a better-than-average clash of the country's two biggest rivals.

River were playing better than when they won the title last season, with attractive attacking football in their best tradition, and Boca were showing a marked improvement after a poor start to the campaign.

On a good pitch they could have served up a football feast but the deluge drowned those hopes - although it dampened neither team's spirit, especially not Boca's, who took to the conditions like ducks to water.

"It should not have been played. (Vigliano) thought the conditions were good to start the match (but) today we have to say it was not the right decision," Argentine FA referees chief Miguel Scime told TyC Sports, confirming the official's suspension.

Arruabarrena, who - like Gallardo - had played a good few Boca-River clashes and knew that form flies out of the window in big derbies, sent his team out to take the game to the home side.

BOCA MOTIVATION

The visitors' dressing room was plastered with posters and graffiti focusing on the players' attitude and pride in wearing the blue and yellow of Boca.

In response to River's complaints about the graffiti, Boca club president Daniel Angelici, quoted by La Nacion, said: "It should come off with Jif (cream household cleaner)."

A bad red-card decision against Boca's Fernando Gago near the end of the first half when they were already a goal up prompted Arruabarrena to adopt a more defensive approach on the pitch.

With time ticking by and chances - including a penalty - missed, Gallardo switched tactics, sending on centre back German Pezzella as a false number nine with 12 minutes to go.

Pezzella's first touch was to meet a high ball into the box with his head. The effort was parried by the goalkeeper but Pezzella tapped the loose ball home for a deserved equaliser.

"I hadn't touched the ball in three minutes (since going on) and wondered, 'what am I doing here?'," Pezzella told sports daily Ole (www.ole.com.ar).

"You're taking a big chance with a substitution like that in such an important game... (Gallardo) played his card and I was there to put it in, so I say we both drew (the match)."

A postponement would have complicated River's busy calendar in three competitions and left them without Colombia's Teo Gutierrez and Leonel Vangioni, of Argentina, and Boca without Gago during the international break, which does not interrupt domestic football.

Three successive 1-1 draws have also cut unbeaten River's lead to two points over Lanus and three over Independiente going into the second half of the 19-match championship. (rex.gowar@thomsonreuters.com, Editing by Neville Dalton)