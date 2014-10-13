BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Belgrano have been unpopular visitors to El Monumental ever since they put the last nail in River Plate's relegation coffin at the giant stadium in 2011 and can expect to be put under the cosh next weekend.

River will be looking for a first home win over Belgrano at the third attempt since that fateful day when the team from Cordoba earned promotion at their expense.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo's side got safely over the first hurdle of a run of five matches in 15 days with a 1-0 victory at Newell's Old Boys in Rosario on Sunday to open a four-point lead in the Argentine first division.

Unbeaten in 11 league matches this season, River will see the Belgrano game as a good opportunity for another winning stride towards a second consecutive title after turning their attention to the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

River have 25 points, Lanus 21, Independiente 20 and Racing Club 19 after their 4-0 victory over Estudiantes in La Plata on Saturday with Diego Milito scoring and former River striker Gustavo Bou notching twice for a personal tally of seven goals in five matches.

River face Libertad of Paraguay in the last-16, first leg of South America's equivalent of the Europa League in Asuncion with the return at home a week later coming before Atletico Rafaela's visit to El Monumental on Oct. 26.

A headed goal by defender Ramiro Funes Mori from a corner in the second half gave the title holders their victory at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium.

"We needed the win, which helps to prevent the other teams from getting close. It's a blow for them," Gallardo said after his team had lost momentum in three 1-1 draws after a run of six wins playing exciting attacking football.

"It's important to realise that when we can't play as we would like to, we have to adapt to play differently," he told reporters.

River were without Colombia striker Teo Gutierrez and Argentina's Leonel Vangioni, both on international duty, in Rosario and they will be missing in Asuncion too.

"We were missing two players who are important for our playing circuit, Vangioni and Teo, and we managed to resolve that absence and be strong to get through a difficult match," Gallardo said after River's first win at Newell's since 2007.

South American champions San Lorenzo, preparing to play in the Club World Cup in Morocco in December, will be looking for improvement at Arsenal on Monday night (0030 GMT).

San Lorenzo, with 13 points from 10 matches, have rarely shown the form that took them to their first Libertadores Cup title in August and lost 2-0 at home to Tigre nine days ago. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)