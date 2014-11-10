BUENOS AIRES Nov 10 River Plate have extended their record unbeaten run to 31 matches although Sunday's 1-1 draw at Velez Sarsfield has left them only two points clear in the Argentine league championship.

Their closest challengers, Lanus, came from a goal down with two added-time strikes in a controversial finish to their 3-2 home win over Arsenal on Friday to reduce the points gap.

River have 32 points to Lanus's 30 after 14 matches with Racing Club, who beat Banfield 1-0, third on 29 having played one more game.

Striker Milton Caraglio put Velez ahead in the 18th minute when he beat defender Gabriel Mercado to a cross to score with a sharp header.

Mercado made amends 20 minutes later with the equaliser and he also blocked a shot from striker Lucas Pratto on the line in the second half.

"We felt the fatigue of Thursday's match," said River coach Marcelo Gallardo, referring to his side's 3-2 second-leg win over Estudiantes that put them into the semi-finals of the regional Copa Sudamericana 5-3 on aggregate.

"The good thing is that we didn't lose. We lacked some freshness but we got an intelligent point... All teams want to beat us, they raise their potential (given) the importance of playing against the championship leaders who have not lost."

Gallardo's River are unbeaten in 23 matches in all competition this season, the former midfielder's first in charge, and 31 including eight at the end of last season when they won the title under Ramon Diaz.

At Lanus on Friday, the home side were 2-1 down after 90 minutes when referee Andres Merlos added five minutes of stoppage time during which they equalised.

Merlos then allowed play to continue for another four minutes, with the Arsenal bench clamouring for the match to end, and made controversial decisions in both penalty areas.

Arsenal had a good chance disallowed for offside, which video replays suggested was wrongly flagged, and Lanus scored the winner in the ninth minute of added time through Lautaro Acosta despite Silvio Romero's handball in the build-up.

Merlos was surrounded by angry Arsenal players and coach Martin Palermo and needed a police escort off the pitch.

After the match at Velez on Sunday, Gallardo said ironically: "The (Lanus) match hasn't finished yet, has it? Oh, it has? I thought it hadn't finished." (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)