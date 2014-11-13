BUENOS AIRES Nov 13 River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo has criticised the Argentine FA after his team's club-record, 31-match unbeaten run came to an end in a 1-0 home league defeat by Estudiantes.

River, who beat Estudiantes in both legs of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final tie over the last three weeks, took advantage of a blunder by goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero to score through striker Diego Vera in the sixth minute at El Monumental on Wednesday.

River were without Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez, defender Eder Alvarez Balanta and Uruguay winger Carlos Sanchez, all three on international duty for their national teams, while the Argentine league takes no break on FIFA dates.

"We make requests but there's not too much we can ask for," Gallardo, speaking of River's efforts to be spared the release of their international players, was quoted as saying on the sports daily Ole's website (www.ole.com.ar).

"We depend on the good will (of their federations), (but) in fact the players are doing right by them. We are the ones doing things wrong here (in Argentina) by playing (fixtures) on FIFA dates... and suffering the consequences," added Gallardo, who also has several players out injured.

It was Gallardo's first loss in 23 matches in all competitions as River coach, having taken charge of the title holders this season. The record of 31 matches includes the last eight of previous coach Ramon Diaz's tenure.

The defeat in a match postponed 10 days ago because of torrential rain, did not alter River's two-point lead at the top of the championship standings, though, because their closest rivals Lanus also lost.

Lanus's match against Tigre on that same wet Sunday was suspended at halftime with the score 0-0. They played the remaining 45 minutes on Wednesday with Tigre winning 3-0. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Toby Davis)