* Racing clinch eighth crown on final day

* Finish two points clear of River Plate (Adds details, quotes)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 Racing Club won the Argentine league title when they beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 in their final match of the championship in Avellaneda on Sunday.

Midfielder Ricky Centurion headed the only goal four minutes after halftime to ensure Racing could not be caught by River Plate in the championship race.

Racing last won the title 13 years ago. They finished two points ahead of outgoing champions River.

Both teams qualify for next year's Libertadores Cup, the South American club championship, along with Argentine holders San Lorenzo and Copa Argentina champions Huracan.

"I can't believe it, this crowns our dreams," former Argentina striker Diego Milito, a member of the 2001 title-winning side, told reporters.

"This is what I came back home for," added the 35-year-old.

Racing coach Diego Cocca said: "I'm overjoyed because we had tough times (early in the tournament) but this team were very brave to pull through."

River led the title race most of the way while on a club record unbeaten streak of 31 matches in all competitions but faltered in the run-in as they prioritised the Copa Sudamericana, which they won last Wednesday.

Boca Juniors also qualified for the Libertadores Cup as Argentina's best-placed team in the Copa Sudamericana, the region's equivalent of the Europa League.

River won their berth as last season's Argentine league champions.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)