BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Referee German Delfino has controversially overturned his own penalty and red card decision in an Argentine championship match at Velez Sarsfield and admitted his performance was "messy".

Delfino awarded a penalty to Velez and sent off Arsenal defender Dany Rosero Valencia for handball, much to his own and team mates' anger, in Saturday's match at El Fortin.

As the penalty was about to be taken, however, Delfino was told over his intercom that the handball was by Velez striker Mariano Pavone and proceeded to overturn his decision and call Colombian Valencia back onto the field, sparking a furious reaction from the Velez players.

Velez wanted to know how Delfino had learnt of his mistake as it appeared to have been on the instigation of the Arsenal bench after they saw television replays, which are inadmissible.

"I saw one thing and changed the decision because of a collaborator, we are a team but I'm unhappy," Delfino said referring to one of the other match officials.

"The procedure was horrible, that mustn't happen to me again. It's messy and I take full responsibility," he told broadcasters Futbol Para Todos.

"Doubts cause confusion...I hope I did the right thing."

The score was 1-1 at the time and Velez still went on to win 2-1 with a legitimate penalty in the 81st-minute penalty converted by striker Milton Caraglio.

The victory ended a run of three defeats for Velez, who have 11 points from eight matches, seven points behind leaders San Lorenzo, who play at River Plate on Sunday, and Rosario Central, held 3-3 at Defensa y Justicia on Saturday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)