BUENOS AIRES, July 10 Boca Juniors fans must wait another week to see Carlos Tevez wear their blue and yellow colours again even though the Argentine championship resumes this weekend after a break.

Tevez, who has returned home after a decade in Europe, will not be back from holiday after the Copa America until next weekend's home match against Quilmes at La Bombonera.

Boca visit Sarmiento in Junin this Sunday (0030 GMT Monday) looking to at least retain second place in the standings behind San Lorenzo, who visit Union in Santa Fe on Saturday (2210).

Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has no doubt that Tevez will give Boca an extra edge in quality by returning while still at the peak of his powers after two fine seasons with Juventus.

"Tevez's presence gives us greater class, we hope to make the most of that," Arruabarrena told a news conference on Friday. "Physically he's good, let's see when he arrives on Tuesday, but he gets in shape quickly.

"Carlos has shown me in these last few years he feels more comfortable with a number nine in front of him," added Arruabarrena as he ponders how to get the best out of Tevez.

The striker is on holiday after helping Argentina reach the Copa America final in Chile, the reason for the five-week break at the halfway point in the league championship.

MISSED CHANCE

San Lorenzo have 32 points after 15 matches, one more than Boca and two in front of Racing Club and River Plate.

River, who are at home to Temperley on Saturday (2000), missed the chance to pull level with the Saints at the top when they were held 0-0 at Tigre on Wednesday in their match in hand after it was postponed in May.

Former Argentina internationals Javier Saviola and Lucho Gonzalez made their River comebacks in that match after, like Tevez, securing a return to their first club last month.

Argentina under-20 striker Giovanni Simeone has moved from River to Banfield, who are coached by former River favourite Matias Almeyda, looking for more regular action and saying his father Diego helped him decide.

"He gave me a lot of advice about coming here, he knows Almeyda well, but it was my decision," said the son of Atletico Madrid's coach Diego, who played alongside Almeyda for Argentina at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

"I know here I'm going to improve and evolve as a player," said the 20-year-old, having chosen Banfield, who visit Quilmes on Saturday (2210), because of Almeyda's commitment to attacking football.

As a potential future senior international, Simeone will no doubt be watched keenly by Argentina coach Gerardo Martino who is looking to move on from the disappointment of losing the Copa America final to Chile on penalties last weekend. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)