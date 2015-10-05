BUENOS AIRES Oct 5 Carlos Tevez's Boca Juniors are closing in on the Argentine league title after a laboured 1-0 win over Crucero del Norte at La Bombonera condemned the modest north-east team to relegation.

Elsewhere, arch-rivals River Plate lost 3-0 at Independiente on Sunday, a month before they take part in the Club World Cup in Japan as South American champions.

Boca are six points clear at the top with three matches to play after second-placed San Lorenzo and Rosario Central, who are third, drew 2-2 at the Nuevo Gasometro on Saturday.

River are seventh, 16 points off the pace with a game in hand.

Tevez missed a seventh-minute penalty on Sunday while visiting Crucero should have been awarded a spot kick later when Boca defender 'Cata' Diaz caught right back Maximiliano Oliva in the chest with his studs.

"I didn't like how we played but the important thing was to win the three points," Tevez told reporters. "The team needs to grow in these matches and show character ... we had to play a great match and we didn't."

The former Manchester United and Manchester City striker played a part in the own goal by Crucero centre back Gabriel Tomassini who turned his cross into the net.

Boca's nervy performance at their packed ground had coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena saying: "I was scared that at any moment they would equalise". (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)