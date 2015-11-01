(Adds detail)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Boca Juniors won the Argentine first division championship with a match to spare when they beat Tigre 1-0 at La Bombonera on Sunday.

Defender Fabian Monzon scored the winner with a header from a corner in the 42nd minute to hand Boca their 25th league title and first since 2011 in the professional era.

Boca, inspired by Carlos Tevez since the Argentina striker's return to the club from Europe in mid-year, succeed Racing Club as champions.

They have 64 points from 29 matches, a lead of six points over San Lorenzo, going into their final match of the campaign at Rosario Central next Sunday.

Central, who began the day with a chance of taking the title race to the wire next weekend if Boca dropped points and they won, lost 2-1 at Banfield and fell to third on 56 points.

San Lorenzo climbed to second on 58 points after a 2-0 home win over Temperley.

Racing are on 56 points after striker Diego Milito scored twice in a 3-0 win over relegated Crucero del Norte on Saturday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)