* Tevez inspires Boca to first title since 2011

* Defender Monzon scores in 1-0 win over Tigre (Adds quotes, detail)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 Boca Juniors won the Argentine first division championship with a match to spare when they beat Tigre 1-0 at La Bombonera on Sunday.

Defender Fabian Monzon scored the winner with a header from a corner in the 42nd minute to hand Boca their 25th league title and first since 2011 in the professional era.

Boca, inspired by Carlos Tevez since the Argentina striker's return to the club from Europe in mid-year, succeed Racing Club as champions.

"I've won championships in many places but nothing compares with this," said Tevez, feted by a packed stadium after adding to his league crowns in Brazil, England and Italy.

"From now on you'll see a new Boca," he added to reporters.

Boca, celebrating their first title under coach and former player Rodolfo Arrubarrena, have won 11 of their 14 matches since Tevez returned from Juventus.

They have 64 points from 29 matches, a lead of six points over second-placed San Lorenzo, going into their final match at Rosario Central next Sunday.

Boca's triumph also put them in next year's Libertadores Cup, the South American club championship they have won six times.

Central began the day with hope of taking the title race to the wire next weekend but lost 2-1 at Banfield and fell to third on 56 points.

San Lorenzo climbed to second on 58 points after a 2-0 home win over Temperley.

Racing are on 56 points after 36-year-old striker Diego Milito scored twice in a 3-0 win over relegated Crucero del Norte on Saturday.

Milito, who like Tevez enjoyed success in Europe and won a Champions league winner's medal with Inter Milan, suggested he could play on next year.

"I'm still enjoying being a player, I don't see myself as a coach yet," he said.

San Lorenzo, Rosario Central and Racing will vie for second place next weekend and a chance to join Boca in the Libertadores Cup.

Reigning South American club champions River Plate, who will play the Club World Cup in Japan next month, are seventh in the league with 49 points after a 1-0 win at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris/Ian Ransom)