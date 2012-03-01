By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Striker Santiago
Silva will make a controversial debut when he lines up for Boca
Juniors in the weekend's big Clausura championship clash at San
Lorenzo on Sunday (2000 GMT).
The burly, shaven-headed Uruguayan nickname El Tanque (the
tank) has been allowed to join Boca's squad in the championship
despite FIFA regulations stating that a player cannot turn out
for three clubs in one season. He has already played for Velez
Sarsfield and Fiorentina.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA), however, were
given the go-ahead by FIFA to make a decision and voted in
favour of granting Boca their wish to name Silva as a
replacement for winger Nicolas Colazo, who broke his leg last
weekend and will be out for the rest of the season.
Boca vice-president Juan Carlos Crespi, asked why FIFA
regulations appeared to have been overlooked, told TyC Sports
that soccer's world governing body "told AFA they could make the
decision".
The AFA board, headed by powerful FIFA vice-president Julio
Grondona, voted almost unanimously in favour of Boca's request.
The 31-year-old Silva was at Velez when the Argentine season
began in August but was signed by Fiorentina before the mid-year
transfer window closed. He saw little action in Serie A and
signed for Boca in the January window with the proviso that he
was allowed to play for them only in the Libertadores Cup.
Boca argued that they could not sign a replacement for
Colazo because the transfer window was now closed.
Boca will be defending a 32-match unbeaten run in the league
(35 in all competitions) at the Nuevo Gasometro, where San
Lorenzo have not won since they beat Tigre in early December in
the Clausura championship.
The Saints, or Cyclone as the team with red-and-blue stripes
are also known, are fighting to avoid relegation and won for the
first time in five matches at Argentinos Juniors last weekend.
Racing Club, who have made a disappointing start to the
season's second championship, will be without controversial
Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez, sent off in the shock 2-1
home defeat by Banfield, for Sunday's trip to Arsenal (2210).
Coach Alfio Basile also has problems with team captain
Claudio Yacob, who refused to sit on the bench last weekend
after being dropped and has been suspended from the squad.
After three matches, the Clausura is led jointly by Boca,
Velez, Tigre and All Boys, who all have seven points.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)