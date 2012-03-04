(corrects score of Boca Juniors match to 2-0 in first para)

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 Argentine title holders Boca Juniors went top of the Clausura championship on Sunday with a 2-0 win at San Lorenzo, their 33rd league match unbeaten.

Young midfielder Juan Sanchez Mino, playing for rested captain Juan Roman Riquelme, opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a low shot from the edge of the box and substitute Pablo Mouche added the second three minutes from time.

After four matches Boca, who have yet to concede a goal, have 10 points, two more than Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and All Boys.

"This was a very important win to ratify what we did (in winning the Apertura championship). We have an important match for the Libertadores Cup at home on Wednesday which we must win," Mouche told Futbol Para Todos. Boca meet Brazil's Fluminense in Group Four.

San Lorenzo remain mired in the bottom four of the parallel relegation standings which are calculated on teams' average points over three seasons. They occupy a playoff berth, like fellow big club River Plate who lost it last June and were relegated.

The Saints behaviour in added time hardly reflected their nickname as Gabriel Mendez was sent off for a two-footed lunge on fellow substitute Diego Rivero and Uruguayan striker Carlos Bueno for fighting with Boca defender Juan Insaurralde, who was also shown the red card by referee Sergio Pezotta.

Boca might have gone ahead in the first half at San Lorenzo's Nuevo Gasometro ground but goalkeeper Nereo Champagne saved brilliantly from striker Dario Cvitanich and Insaurralde put striker Santiago Silva's low left cross wide.

Uruguayans Juan Manuel Salgueiro and Bueno had chances for the home team but both were guilty of misses with Boca goalkeeper Agustin Orion at their mercy. (Reporting By Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)