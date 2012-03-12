By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Striker Ernesto
Farias scored a hat-trick including a brilliant last-gasp winner
to give Independiente a 5-4 upset victory over Boca Juniors in a
pulsating Clausura championship clash at the Bombonera on
Sunday.
Champions Boca, who conceded their first goals in the
championship, had looked set to claim the three points having
come back from two goals down after seven minutes and 3-1 behind
near the end of the first half to lead 4-3 with one minute to
go.
But Farias struck twice in the final stages to seal the
unlikely victory for the visitors, their first points after four
opening defeats.
It was not enough to lift Independiente off the bottom of
the table but brought some welcome cheer after coach Ramon Diaz
resigned following last weekend's home defeat by Argentinos
Juniors with Cristian Diaz taking over as caretaker.
"You've always got to want it right up to the end. The team
have come away with victory we always sought," Farias told
broadcasters Futbol Para Todos after the 'clasico' between two
of Argentina's traditional Big Five clubs.
Boca, slumping to their second consecutive home defeat after
they lost 2-1 to Brazil's Fluminense in the Libertadores Cup on
Wednesday, slipped off the top of the standings with Tigre
taking over on 13 points from five matches after a 2-0 win at
Banfield.
Independiente shocked Boca by going in front after only 40
seconds with a goal by midfielder Patricio Vidal and in the
seventh minute defender Osmar Ferreyra curled a free kick past
goalkeeper Agustin Orion to put them two up.
Facundo Roncaglia pulled one back in the 13th minute when he
headed home a cross to the far post from fellow defender Rolando
Schiavi.
FARIAS STRIKES
With playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme trying to get a grip on
midfield and dictate Boca's fightback, Independiente restored
their two-goal advantage just past the half hour with Farias's
diving header.
Boca kept in touch, though, as Riquelme pulled a cross down
in first half stoppage time and shot with the ball going in off
Ferreyra's outstretched leg.
The champions equalised six minutes into the second half
with Roncaglia's second goal after a blunder by Independiente's
young goalkeeper Diego Rodriguez and they went ahead after
midfielder Pablo Ledesma's headed home in the 75th.
Former River Plate and Porto striker Farias, saving his best
for last, equalised when his header found the net at the far
post when defender Eduardo Tuzzio sent in a tight cross from the
right in the 90th minute.
In the fourth minute of added time, Farias chased a long
clearance, slipped past Schiavi and chipped Orion from just
inside the box to stun a packed Bombonera as Boca's unbeaten
league run ended at 33 matches.
Boca will be licking their wounds as they prepare to face
fellow Argentine side Arsenal in a key Libertadores Cup match on
Wednesday having taken only one point from a possible six in
Group Four.
