BUENOS AIRES, April 28 A teenager is in danger of losing an eye, three other people were hurt and 36 arrested after fighting between rival fans and police at an Argentine first division match on Saturday

Fighting broke out between visiting fans and police during Godoy Cruz's 1-0 defeat at San Martin and after the final whistle home supporters weighted in attacking the visiting team's bus with players and club officials aboard.

That sparked a response by about 100 police officers firing rubber bullets with the fans throwing stones in reply, local media reported.

A police station in the western city of San Juan confirmed 36 arrests and four people taken to hospital including a 17-year-old who could lose an eye.

Former Fulham striker Facundo Sava, who delighted west London fans by donning a Lone Ranger style mask whenever he scored, made a winning debut as San Martin's coach.

"The first half was very good, we controlled play and we were able to go ahead," Sava said after winger Marcelo Carrusca scored in the 17th minute for the side from San Juan.

"Maybe they deserved to draw for what they did in the second half because they had more chances than us," the 38-year-old told a news conference.

Sava replaced Daniel Garnero, who resigned last week after a run of eight matches without a win.

There is a strong rivalry between Godoy Cruz from Mendoza and San Martin from San Juan, neighbouring provinces in the western Andean region.

Champions Boca Juniors, down to nine men for the final 10 minutes, beat Colon 1-0 at home to stay top of the standings with 24 points from 12 matches.

Uruguayan Santiago Silva scored the goal in the 35th minute with a spectacular scissors kick from fellow striker Dario Cvitanich's cross.

Four minutes later Boca defender Juan Insaurralde was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle and Argentina left back Clemente Rodriguez was sent off in the 80th for a second booking for dissent.

Colon midfielder Ivan Moreno y Fabianesi was dismissed for a second yellow card offence in the final minute of added time. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)