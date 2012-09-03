By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Striker Lucas Viatri headed
two goals as Boca Juniors beat Atletico Rafaela 2-1 on Sunday to
go top of the Argentine championship with a little help from
their enemies, arch-rivals River Plate.
River scored a late equaliser through central defender
German Pezzella for a 1-1 draw away to Colon at the 'Elephant's
Graveyard' in Santa Fe that denied the home side the victory
that would have put them top.
Viatri took his championship tally to three with goals in
each half including the 69th-minute winner at La Bombonera. In
between, Sebastian Carrera had equalised for the visitors.
Boca have 12 points from four successive wins after losing
their opening match of the season.
They are one point ahead of title holders Arsenal, Newell's
Old Boys and Colon.
Striker Ruben Ramirez put Colon ahead with a diving header
midway through the second half but Pezzella ghosted in behind
the defence in the 89th minute to equalise with a low shot from
midfielder Leonardo Ponzio's lobbed pass into the box.
Newell's are also gunning for the title under their former
midfielder Gerardo Martino, who has returned from steering
Paraguay to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals and 2011 Copa
America final.
With winger Maxi Rodriguez and defender Gabriel Heinze also
back at the club, unbeaten Newell's have won three matches
including Saturday's 1-0 victory over Estudiantes.
Americo Gallego made a losing start in his third spell as
Independiente coach, having taken over from Christian Diaz who
resigned last weekend, and said he detected signs of a lack of
proper fitness in his players.
Independiente, beaten 2-1 at Godoy Cruz, took the lead
through defender Cristian Tula but conceded goals in the dying
minutes of each half, both scored by midfielder David Ramirez,
whose winner from the penalty spot came in the fourth minute of
added time.
"As a player and coach, it's always been clear to me that
matches last 95 minutes, and they (Godoy Cruz) scored in the
46th minute of the first half and 49th of the second. We have to
work to prevent that kind of thing," Gallego told reporters.
The record seven-times Libertadores Cup winners remain in
serious danger of relegation after taking two points from their
five matches.
Union's Frank Kudelka became the second coach to quit this
season after Friday's 3-1 defeat at All Boys, their fifth in
five matches, left them rooted to the bottom of the standings.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)