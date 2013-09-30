* Newell's remain point clear of San Lorenzo

* Boca, River win ahead of "superclasico" (Adds River Plate result)

By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Maxi Rodriguez scored for the second game in a row to help Newell's Old Boys beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0 and stay top of the Argentine championship on Sunday.

Rodriguez put Newell's ahead in the 20th minute at the Marcelo Bielsa in Rosario and then had a penalty saved by Pablo Migliore before halftime.

Pablo Perez made sure of the home side's third successive win with their second goal 20 minutes from time.

"The team are maintaining their essence and playing very well," Rodriguez told reporters.

Newell's are looking to retain the title they won in June under then coach Gerardo Martino, who is now in charge of Spanish heavyweights Barcelona.

Newell's have 20 points from nine matches, one point more than San Lorenzo, who beat Gimnasia 3-0 on Saturday.

Arsenal, the only unbeaten team, are third, three points off the pace after their 1-0 home win over Godoy Cruz on Friday, with Boca Juniors in fourth.

Racing Club's terrible season continued with a 3-0 defeat at Belgrano in Cordoba that keeps them pegged to the bottom of the standings with two points.

Belgrano striker Cesar Pereyra scored twice, his second goal a superb overhead scissors kick that gave goalkeeper Sebastian Saja no chance.

Racing are in deep trouble off the pitch too with the resignations of president Gaston Cogorno and vice president Rodolfo Molina, who have been at loggerheads for weeks over the running of the club.

"I'm not affected by the political issue but maybe the players are," Racing coach Carlos Ischia told reporters.

"I'm worried we're not winning or scoring goals. We lack order and commitment."

Boca beat Quilmes 2-0 at La Bombonera to boost their confidence ahead of next Sunday's 'superclasico', Argentina's biggest club fixture, against arch-rivals River Plate.

Striker Emmanuel Gigliotti scored once in each half, his first from a lobbed pass by Juan Roman Riquelme, making his comeback from injury after missing their previous four matches, the second a header from Juan Sanchez Mino's left cross.

River also won, a last-minute headed goal by right back Gabriel Mercado giving them a 1-0 victory at Lanus to climb to fifth, six points behind Newell's.

Four Lanus players were booked in added time in a bad-tempered finish to the match with midfielder Diego Gonzalez lucky not to be sent off for kicking River's Colombia striker Teo Gutierrez.

Colon had three players sent off in their 1-0 defeat at Tigre, who also had a player dismissed, and the Santa Fe club's directors had to persuade coach Ruben Forestello not to quit after their fourth successive defeat. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Peter Rutherford)