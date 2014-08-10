BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito marked his return to Racing Club after a decade in Europe with a goal in their 3-1 victory away to promoted Defensa y Justicia on the opening weekend of the Argentine championship.

Milito, who helped Racing win their last league title in 2001, scored their third goal on the hour after a quick first-half brace from fellow striker Gabriel Hauche in Saturday's match.

Striker Brian Fernandez pulled one back scoring Defensa's first ever goal in Argentina's top flight eight minutes from time.

"We won with authority," Milito told reporters. "It was a tough match against a team with lots of enthusiasm who press very well and played with great determination in their first match in the first division.

"I'm happy with my goal and let's hope we carry on this way," added Milito, one of many changes to a Racing side that finished bottom of the standings in the Final championship, the second of two last season.

Both sides finished with 10 men. There were red cards for Defensa's Diego Yacob, brother of former Racing midfielder Claudio who is now with West Bromwich Albion, in the 27th minute and Racing's Nicolas Sanchez in the 65th.

Racing's promoted arch-rivals Independiente are at home to Atletico Rafaela on Sunday when River Plate open the defence of their title away to Gimnasia in La Plata and Boca Juniors host Newell's Old Boys at La Bombonera.

