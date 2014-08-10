* Milito scores in Racing's 3-1 win

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Arch-rivals Independiente and Racing Club will be hoping their winning starts to the Argentine league championship will herald a brighter future after the woes of last season.

Independiente, who beat Atletico Rafaela 3-0 at home on Sunday, have returned to the top flight from their humiliating first relegation, a huge stigma for members of Argentina's Big Five clubs as it was for River Plate in 2011.

Neighbours Racing, whose Avellaneda derby against the Red Devils is second only to the "superclasico" between River and Boca Juniors, won at promoted Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.

On Sunday, Independiente midfielder Federico Mancuello, a product of their youth scheme, scored the all-important opening goal a minute before halftime at their Libertadores de America stadium.

"This (result) lifts a huge weight off us. We're back in the place we should never have left," said substitute Francisco Pizzini, who hit the second goal with his first touch of the ball. Striker Juan Lucero scored the third.

Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito, who helped Racing win their last league title in 2001, marked his return to the club after a decade in Europe with a goal.

Milito scored Racing's third on the hour after a quick first-half brace in two minutes from fellow striker Gabriel Hauche.

Striker Brian Fernandez pulled one back, scoring Defensa's first ever goal in Argentina's top flight, eight minutes from time.

"We won with authority," Milito told reporters. "It was a tough match against a team with lots of enthusiasm who press very well and played with great determination in their first match in the first division.

"I'm happy with my goal and let's hope we carry on this way," added Milito, one of many changes to a Racing side that finished bottom of the standings in the Final championship, the second of two last season.

Both sides finished with 10 men. There were red cards for Defensa's Diego Yacob, brother of former Racing midfielder Claudio who is now with West Bromwich Albion, in the 27th minute and Racing's Nicolas Sanchez in the 65th.

River Plate were opening the defence of their title away to Gimnasia in La Plata and Boca Juniors were at home to Newell's Old Boys at La Bombonera later on Sunday. (Writing by Rex Gowar. Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero, editing by Steve Tongue/Mark Meadows)