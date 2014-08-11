BUENOS AIRES Aug 11 Boca Juniors made a poor start to the Argentine championship with a 1-0 home defeat by Newell's Old Boys and, to rub salt in the wound, after a goal by a player called Tevez.

Mauricio Tevez, no relation to the former Boca forward now a favourite at Juventus, struck in first-half stoppage time at La Bombonera on his first division debut aged 18 on Sunday.

Diego Maradona, a Boca idol and their most famous fan, was highly critical of his former team, saying: "It's the worst version of Boca I've seen in my life.

"They don't make three consecutive passes and when they cross the halfway line they resort to crosses," he was quoted as saying in La Nacion's sports website (www.canchallena.com).

Boca have struggled for the last 18 months since record title-winning coach Carlos Bianchi returned for a third spell in charge and have only managed to play well with Juan Roman Riquelme, often absent through injury, in midfield.

Now Boca have lost the gifted Riquelme to his first club, relegated Argentinos Juniors, after failing to agree terms for a new contract.

Boca's arch-rivals River Plate looked to have started their defence of the title with a win against Gimnasia in La Plata where the drama in a 1-1 draw was packed into nine minutes of added time.

River took the lead with a header from their Colombia World Cup striker Teo Gutierrez in the first minute of added time only for Gimnasia to equalise eight minutes later through Pablo Vegetti. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)