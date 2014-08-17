BUENOS AIRES Aug 17 Diego Milito's Racing Club made it two wins in two Argentine league matches when they beat newly crowned South American champions San Lorenzo 2-0 at the Cilindro on Sunday.

Central defender Luciano Lollo headed the only goal from midfielder Gaston Diaz's cross on the stroke of halftime and substitute Facundo Castillon, who came on for Milito, scored the second in added time when Racing were a man down.

Milito's strike partner Gabriel Hauche was shown a straight red card 10 minutes from time for a bad foul on San Lorenzo's Nestor Ortigoza, who scored their crucial Libertadores Cup-winning penalty on Wednesday but began Sunday's match on the bench.

Racing, revamped under new coach Diego Cocca and with former Inter Milan striker Milito as the high profile player among a dozen off-season signings, went level with Velez Sarsfield, who beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday, on six points apiece.

"It was a challenge to start out with a new squad who didn't know each other nor me... That's three wins now," Cocca told reporters as he included a 1-0 victory over second division San Martin in the last 16 of the Copa Argentina knockout competition.

San Lorenzo rested some first-choice players after their midweek exertions when they beat Nacional in the second leg of the Libertadores Cup final to lift South America's top club trophy for the first time with a 2-1 aggregate victory over the Paraguayans.

With Ortigoza in central midfield after the break, the Saints fought hard for an equaliser but could not muster their Cup form with none of their fans allowed into the stadium as a ban on away supporters continues in a bid to curb crowd violence in the Argentine first division.

San Lorenzo will be able to celebrate their Libertadores achievement with their fans when they host promoted Banfield next weekend.

Coach Edgardo Bauza confirmed that a Saints delegation would travel to The Vatican on Monday to show the Libertadores Cup to their most famous fan, Argentine-born Pope Francis. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)