BUENOS AIRES Feb 14 Racing Club made a false start to the defence of their Argentine league title but South American champions San Lorenzo will be looking for a better opening result to the 30-team championship on Saturday.

A mistake by goalkeeper Sebastian Saja, who had gone six matches unbeaten in the run-in to the title last year, handed Rosario Central a 1-0 win at Racing's Cilindro on Friday.

Saja's poor clearance in the fourth minute, 38 seconds after setting a club record 578 without a goal against, fell to young midfielder Frano Cervi who lobbed him from outside the box.

"Better to have taken this slap now," said Racing coach Diego Cocca.

"We suffered a goal from a mistake, afterwards Central had one more (chance) that Sebastian closed down. We also had one, the difference was they found a goal without effort," he told reporters.

It was the third goal of the championship after a brace from striker Milton Caraglio gave Velez Sarsfield a 2-0 home win over promoted Aldosivi.

Libertadores Cup holders San Lorenzo, licking their wounds after losing to Copa Sudamericana winners River Plate in the South American Cup Winners Cup on Wednesday, are at home to promoted Colon (2000 GMT).

Among other matches on the first weekend of the new championship, Newell's Old Boys host Independiente in Rosario on Saturday (2200 GMT), while on Sunday Boca Juniors are at home to Olimpo at La Bombonera (2115) and River Plate visit promoted Sarmiento (0030 Monday). (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)