By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Libertadores Cup holders San Lorenzo began their Argentine league championship campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over promoted Colon at the Nuevo Gasometro on Saturday.

Their opening goal after half an hour came from a classic quick break launched by former Atletico Madrid and Argentina goalkeeper Leo Franco who sent full back Emmanuel Mas on a surging run down the left.

The ball came to midfielder Facundo Quignon who crossed into the box where striker Mauro Matos had his header parried by goalkeeper Jorge Broun but hit the rebound into the roof of the Colon net.

Substitute forward Hector Villalba scored a cheeky second in the 70th minute when he darted onto Leandro Romagnoli's through ball, skipped past Broun and tapped home.

"That was a good move by 'Tito' (Villalba) to get in behind the defence," Romagnoli told Futbol Para Todos.

Colon's veteran former Velez Sarsfield playmaker David Ramirez said his team had a lot to learn.

"I hate to say it but after the second goal it looked as if we'd thrown in the towel. This is the first division and there's a lot we must correct," Ramirez said.

Champions Racing Club lost 1-0 at home to Rosario Central, a team they beat 3-0 away two months ago on their way to the title, at their Cilindro ground in Avellaneda on Friday.

Central profited from a mistake by goalkeeper Sebastian Saja, who had gone six matches unbeaten in the run-in to the title last year.

Saja's poor clearance in the fourth minute, 38 seconds after setting a club record 578 minutes without conceding a goal, fell to midfielder Frano Cervi who lobbed him from outside the box.

Favourites Boca Juniors are at home to Olimpo at La Bombonera on Sunday (2115) and River Plate visit promoted Sarmiento (0030 Monday).

The unprecedented 30-team championship was the brainchild of late Argentine FA president and FIFA vice-president Julio Grondona.

Despite his death in September and much criticism of the idea, the AFA board stuck to the plan with no relegation at the end of 2014 while 10 teams were promoted from the second-tier Primera B Nacional. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman/Greg Stutchbury)