* River Plate win 4-1 at promoted Sarmiento

* Racing Club only big name club to lose (Adds River win)

By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 Title favourites Boca Juniors, with new signing Dani Osvaldo watching from the stands, kicked off their Argentine first division campaign with a 3-1 win over Olimpo at La Bombonera on Sunday.

River Plate also won 4-1 at promoted Sarmiento while title holders Racing Club were the only big name club to lose on the opening weekend of the controversial 30-team championship after a 1-0 home defeat by Rosario Central on Friday.

Substitute forward Sebastian Palacios scored two second half goals to secure Boca's victory after Argentina World Cup midfielder Fernando Gago had put them ahead with a 29th-minute penalty.

"I thought we played well overall even if we were too hurried up front in the first half and lost concentration (for their equaliser) before halftime," Gago told reporters.

Boca were awarded the penalty when defender Ivan Furios held Daniel Diaz in a firm grip around his arms and waist at a free kick having been warned for taking hold of the centre back at a previous set piece in the Olimpo box.

Olimpo equalised when midfielder Jonathan Blanco was left unmarked at a corner and beat goalkeeper Agustin Orion with a sharp header into the roof of the net one minute before the interval.

The outstanding Gago might have scored again five minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Nereo Champagne uncorked a brilliant reflex save to tip the Boca playmaker's shot over the bar.

PALACIOS VOLLEY

Olimpo almost went in front in the 62nd minute when Juan Cobo looked set to score from a corner but Orion scrambled across goal to save.

Palacios came on right after Olimpo's missed chance and 11 minutes later volleyed Boca in front after latching on to a poor clearance by Champagne.

The stocky striker made sure of the result when he tapped home winger Federico Carrizo's low left cross in the 86th minute.

Argentine-born Italy striker Osvaldo signed for Boca on Thursday on loan from Southampton having quit Inter Milan after being disciplined by coach Roberto Mancini.

He could make his debut for the team he supported as a boy in the Libertadores Cup Group Five opener away to Chile's Palestino on Wednesday.

River's new signing Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez laid on two first half goals and Colombian striker Teo Gutierrez, the 2014 South American footballer of the year, scored twice in the second as River romped to victory at Sarmiento, back in the top flight for the first time since 1982.

On Saturday, Libertadores Cup holders San Lorenzo won 2-0 at home to promoted Colon and Independiente beat Newell's Old Boys 3-2 in Rosario.

The unprecedented 30-team championship, brainchild of late Argentine FA president and FIFA vice-president Julio Grondona, has gone ahead despite much criticism with 10 teams promoted from the second-tier Primera B Nacional.

Teams will play each other once in the season, at home or away depending on the draw, along with an extra fixture for derbies or "clasicos". (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)